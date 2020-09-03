Older Crook County students could be back in class Sept. 14, if positive metrics hold

Education

K-3 students already due to return day after Labor Day

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If the COVID-19 numbers remain favorable, Crook County's older students could be back in school for in-class learning a week after their younger counterparts, the school board decided Thursday.

During an emergency meeting, the school board passed a motion on a 5-0 vote that said the school district should get as many students back in class as soon as possible, if all state metrics and safety protocls and guidelines are met.

The motion included giving families one week notice before opening.

The district already announced plans for kindergarten through third-graders to begin classroom learning Sept. 8, after those state metrics are met in recent weeks.

As for the fourth- through 12th graders, the district has met state and county metrics for two straight weeks, and a third week of good numbers, released early next week, would allow classes to resume for all in person, spokesman Jason Carr said.