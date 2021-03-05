Bend-La Pine Schools set to pay $2.88 million for new school site in NE Bend

Education

In Pahlisch Homes' new 1,260-home Petrosa subdivision

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The site for a new northeast Bend elementary school has been chosen, in one of the city’s newest, largest subdivisions now taking shape.

The Bend-La Pine School Board will be asked Tuesday evening ap approve the purchase of a 10-acre parcel for $2.88 million from Pahlisch Homes, developers of the Petrosa subdivision, which plans for 1,260 new homes.

Mike Tiller, the school district’s executive director of facilities, noted that a portion of the $268 million bond measure voters approved in 2017 was dedicated to the purchase of land for future schools.

“Since 2018, we have been searching for an appropriate site to build a new school,” Tiller wrote in an issue summary for the school board.

The 10 acres off Eagle Road will be provided “build-ready,” fully served by roads and utilities, Tiller said.

Along with board approval, the purchase will be contingent upon environmental site assessment reports and geotechnical investigations. The expected closing date is Dec. 31, or sooner, if all approvals and due diligence items are complete.