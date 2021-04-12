La Pine High School principal finalists selected; virtual forum set

Education

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the four finalists for the principal position at La Pine High School during a virtual forum Wednesday, April 14 at 4:15 p.m.

Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Finalist details:

Richard Ceder is currently principal at Toledo Junior/Senior High School in Lincoln City, a position he has served in for two years. Prior to that, he served as assistant principal at Toledo for two years. Cedar spent two years as a program manager for Gear Up, a college and career readiness group. He served as a school counselor for 9 years in Gaston, Oregon and has experience as a treatment specialist, career coach and youth transition specialist.

Scott Olszewski is currently principal at Sky View Middle School in Bend, a position he has served in for six years. Prior to that, Olszewski served as an assistant principal at Mountain View High School for three years. He also served as Dean of Students at Pilot Butte Middle School for four years. Olszewski also has seven years of classroom teaching experience in Bend and New Jersey.

Mairi Scott-Aguirre is currently principal at Centennial High School in Portland, a position she has served in for six years. Prior to that, Scott-Aguirre served as assistant principal at Reynolds High School in Fairview and was Dean of Students at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Additionally, she served a human resources and safety manager in private industry for 12 years. Scott-Aguirre also has seven years of experience as a classroom teacher and teacher coach.

Troy Stoops is currently Superintendent at Mt. Angel School District, a position he has served in for 10 years. Prior to that, Stoops served as principal for two Mt. Angel schools: John F. Kennedy High School for three years and St. Mary’s Public School for six years. He also served as a principal in Silver Falls School District for two years. Stoops also has six years of experience as a classroom teacher.

The new principal will begin July 1, following current interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt.

How to join:

Community members interested in participating can join the WebEx event/ video access:

Join online: https://bls.fyi/lphsforum (Note: If prompted, event number is 120 860 7670 and password is LPHS )

and password is ) Phone access: 408-418-9388 Access code: 120 860 7670

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature.

Those who need accommodations or translation services to participate in the forum, please call Bend-La Pine Schools’ Education Center at 541-355-1001 by 5 p.m. April 12.