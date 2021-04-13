OSU-Cascades VP Becky Johnson tapped to serve as interim OSU president

Education

Decision set for Friday board meeting; is expected to serve for about a year

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will meet from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday to consider the appointment of OSU-Cascades Vice President Rebecca “Becky” Johnson as interim president.

“Dr. Johnson has demonstrated remarkable leadership through more than a decade of growth, challenges and success at OSU-Cascades,” said Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar. “She brings more than 30 years of experience at OSU - as a faculty member, associate dean in the College of Forestry and as the university’s vice provost for academic affairs and international programs.”

Consideration of the interim appointment follows a robust process seeking nominations and input from OSU community members, stakeholders and others on what is needed in the position.

This feedback was gathered through the board’s interim president web page and outreach by Trustee Patty Bedient through one-on-one meetings with more than 50 academic leaders, OSU Faculty Senate leaders, staff, student leaders, administrators, university partners and other stakeholders.

Borkar recommends that Johnson begin her interim presidency on May 1, and serve as the university’s leader for approximately a year or until a permanent president is in office.

The opening for OSU president results from the resignation of F. King Alexander on March 23, following an outside investigation conducted on behalf of Louisiana State University related to Title IX investigations and services while he was president at LSU.

The board will share the approach and timeline for the permanent presidential search after the appointment of the interim president and further consultations with the OSU community.

The board will host a university forum with Johnson from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Members of the public can view the live stream or the recorded forum at this web page. OSU students, faculty, staff and members of the public may submit feedback on Johnson’s nomination.

Feedback submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday will be provided to the OSU Board of Trustees in advance of its consideration of the interim president appointment at the Friday's meeting. Public comments on the nominee also will be taken during the board meeting.

Friday's board meeting is open to the public. Given COVID-19 guidance from the governor’s office, as well as university and county health officials, the meeting will be hosted through a remote conferencing service.

The agenda, options for joining the meeting and instructions for providing comment will be located under “Meeting Details” at this web page.

If special accommodation is required, please contact (541)737-3449 or e-mail lauren.skousen@oregonstate.edu at least 24 hours in advance.