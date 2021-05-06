Bend-La Pine Schools again honor graduating seniors with billboards

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, contractors are giving several area billboards graduation makeovers to celebrate the Class of 2021. First conceived of for the Class of 2020, each high school billboard will feature individual photographs of the school’s graduating seniors.

“We’re pleased to again honor our graduating seniors with a highly visible display of congratulations,” said Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist. “When we received such positive feedback from families and the community last year, we knew we wanted to recognize the Class of 2021 with this fun showcase.”

Community members can spot the billboards at the following locations:

Bend Senior High School – SE Ninth Street at Wilson Avenue (May and June)

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School – Highway 97 at Winco (May) and First and Olney (June)

La Pine High School – Highway 97 at Wickiup Junction (May and June)

Mountain View High School – Butler Market and Railroad (May and June)

Skyline High School and Realms High School – SE Ninth Street at Wilson Avenue (May and June)

Summit High School – S. Highway 97 at Division (May and June)

Bend-La Pine Schools overall display – NE First and Greenwood (May and June)

“The Class of 2021 deserves to be honored, not only for graduating high school, but for their patience and adaptability in a year full of uncertainly and change,” Nordquist said. “We’re extremely proud of this group of seniors and are excited to see what their futures bring.”

Nordquist told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday a decision on whether to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies will be made the week of May 17, based on