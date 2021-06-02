New COCC degree in geospatial studies plots path to OSU program

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Charting new territory in its geographical information systems (GIS) program, Central Oregon Community College will this fall begin offering a new associate degree in the emerging field of geospatial science, designed to connect with the similarly focused online baccalaureate program at Oregon State University.

The degree, which concentrates on the collection and analysis of real-time spatial data, modeling and cartography, emphasizes the intersection of geographic data with environmental- and human-related applications.

“Although GIS can be applied to any type of mapping, this new degree will specialize in how mapping and spatial data science applies to topics like environmental sustainability and social justice,” explained Pat Kennelly, director of COCC’s GIS program. “It combines state-of-the-art spatial technology with solving problems at the forefront of our society and the environment.”

OSU’s well-established geography and geospatial science Bachelor of Science degree, Kennelly said, has in recent years become attainable through an online learning option, providing a convenient and clear path to a bachelor’s degree for Central Oregonians, which helped solidify COCC’s new academic offering.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in the field of cartography and photogrammetry are expected to grow by 4 percent between 2019 and 2029.