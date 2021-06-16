C.O. kindergarten numbers, down during COVID, could see rebound this fall

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of changes for the way schools operate, and also could change the way they return to a more normal situation.

Bend-La Pine Schools officials says many parents with children set to enter kindergarten this past year decided to take a year off and stay at home.

But with Deschutes County nearing the state's 70% vaccination rate goal, schools are set for a more typicalin-person schedule for the upcoming school year.

If kindergarten registration numbers do rise for the next school year, it also means schools will need to hire more teachers.

