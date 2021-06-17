Bend home-schooled student awarded full scholarship to US Military Academy at West Point

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sam Conklin, a home-schooled Bend student, recently received notice that he has been awarded an appointment and a full scholarship to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The scholarship, valued at over $250,000, covers all his tuition, room, board, and books for 4 years. West Point, as it is best known is a highly esteemed academic institution that has been continually rated by the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, Forbes Magazine, and other rating groups as being among the very top colleges in the country.

Here's the rest of a news release provided by local West Point Admissions Representative Gerry Smith:

Looking at Sam Conklin, handsome though he is, you would never guess that he is a home -schooled teenager who is a licensed private pilot and soon to start his first year as a West Point Cadet. Oh, yes. He also plays violin for the Central Oregon Symphony.

Sam is the fifth home-schooled child of Bill and Kelly Conklin. It looks like they really got it right this time. Using the texts, workbooks and syllabi of companies such as Abeka Academy, Patrick Henry School and Hillsdale College, along with some courses at Central Oregon Community College, the Conklins put together an outstanding curriculum that has sent their other four offspring on to great successes in military and civilian careers.

According to Bill, "The greatest thing that we feel we have given to Sam through home schooling is more choice. By focusing on the character to work hard and make wise decisions, Sam achieved the freedom to not only efficiently complete his required courses, but also to add the Civil Air Patrol, earning his private pilot's license, and becoming a musician.”

His high scores on his SATs are one proof that their system worked. His ability to graduate from West Point will be another big validation of their process.

Sam also found time to work part time at Bend Builders Assist, a company that helps fliers build their own airplanes from kits. He learned how planes work from the inside out and all about what makes airplanes safe to fly the skies.

He chose West Point because, believe it or not, the Army has more aircraft than the Air Force and Navy combined. His father, having been a Marine helicopter pilot and a Rescue Helicopter Pilot with AirLink CCT here in Bend now, had a great influence on his choice Also, they recognize that the very high standards at West Point provide strong second career possibilities outside of the military.

West Point continually demonstrates that it is the top military academy academically and among the top 10 universities in engineering, business, and liberal arts.

Deidre Heinrich, Program Director at Airlink, asked to be quoted saying, "Bill (Conklin) is a treasured and revered leader of the AirLink staff. Watching Sam grow up under Bill and his wife Kelly's care has been a true pleasure. We are so proud of Sam's remarkable achievement, he is a young man rich in character and has the perseverance to become the greatest of leaders, following closely in the footsteps of his father.”

Sam starts his West Point education later this month with his “Plebe Summer” training. That includes Army basic training and a head start on the academic year before his class joins the Corps of Cadets in late August.

Central Oregon can be proud of this outstanding student that will undoubtedly have great successes in this life. With his excellent talents and the intense, superior academic and personal training he will receive, he has dazzling opportunities to join The Long Gray Line of presidents, generals, corporate CEOs, astronauts, and many other distinguished West Point graduates.