Bend-La Pine Schools launches improved, interactive COVID-19 dashboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools launched on Monday a new, interactive and more robust COVID-19 Dashboard, offering up-to-date notifications about COVID-19 isolations and quarantines within the district.

Bend-La Pine Schools COVID-19 Dashboard

Users can sort data by school site and time period to gain a better understanding of COVID-19 cases and related quarantines in their school community. The data auto-updates every 15 minutes with cases confirmed by Deschutes County Public Health.

The dashboard as of Monday evening showed the district had a total of 334 students and 10 adults in quarantine, while 34 were in total isolation.

La Pine Elementary School had the district's highest quarantine count, with 40 students, while Rosland Elementary, also in La Pine, had 18 students in quarantine.

“I want to thank the dedicated staff members who worked tirelessly to pull this tool together to provide a more transparent view of COVID-19 cases in our school and district communities. This was a big lift, but one I believe will make a meaningful difference to our staff and families looking for a more in-depth view of cases,” said Superintendent Steven Cook.

Families can now find school-wide notification of positive cases on the dashboard. Families will continue to receive a notification letter when their student: is identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person, is identified as being COVID-19 positive, is part of an athletic or activities team, or is identified as low-risk exposure in an elementary classroom.