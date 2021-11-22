Oregon Department of Education issues 2020-21 statewide ‘report card’

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2020-21 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education website, ODE announced Monday.

Here's ODE's news release, in full:

This annual snapshot of Oregon’s pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools. For a second year, the Oregon Statewide Report Card is missing some of the data normally presented due to the disruption to the school year caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, but much of the data that was missing last year has returned (see the list of data below).

“The students, families and educators of Oregon have been dealing with the toughest education challenge in our state’s history for more than 20 months,” said ODE Director Colt Gill. “The school year covered by this Annual Statewide Report Card was like no other, but by the end, we saw reason for hope. And now that all school-aged children are eligible for vaccines, we encourage all Oregonians to do their part to ‘layer up’ so that we can keep students in school, where we know they learn best.”

The Oregon Statewide Report Card includes a state level view of the following data, most of which has already been released in the last year:

Early childhood data

Student demographics and information on specific student groups

School funding and staff information

Charter school data and information on alternative education programs

Graduation and dropout rates for 2019-20 school year

Information not on last year’s release that has returned includes:

Class Size

Language Diversity of Students

Student Achievement on Statewide Summative Assessments

Ninth Grade on Track to Graduate

Regular Attenders

Talented and Gifted

Alternative Education

Some data included in this report was impacted by widespread Comprehensive Distance Learning. These impacts include incomplete data or data that are not comparable to other school years. These impacts are noted in each section.

In addition, there is information never before included in a Statewide Annual Report Card. This new section includes state level rates for percentage of teachers with an Emergency/Provisional License and percentage of teachers teaching Out-of-Field. Both rates are calculated for all, high-poverty and low-poverty schools.