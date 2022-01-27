Three finalists chosen for Pacific Crest Middle School principal; public invited to virtual forum

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the three finalists for the principal position at Pacific Crest Middle School during a virtual forum Friday at 5 p.m.

Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Finalist details:

Sean Keating is currently serving as Dean of Students at Crystal Springs Uplands School in California, a position he has held for two years. Prior to that, Keating served as Principal at Mt. Tabor Middle School in Portland for three years, Assistant Principal at West Linn High School for two years and Assistant Principal at Vacaville High School for two years. He also has seven years of teaching experience.

Anne-Marie Schmidt is currently serving as Assistant Principal at Pacific Crest Middle School, a position she has held for one year. Prior to that, she served as interim principal at La Pine High School for two years and Assistant Principal at La Pine High for an additional seven years. Prior to that, Schmidt served as assistant principal at Gervais High School for two years. Schmidt also has 8 years of teaching experience.

Dave Wallace is currently serving as the Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Director at Tillamook School District, a position he has held for one year. Prior to that, he served as Principal at Jefferson Middle School for five years, Assistant Principal at Mount Horeb Middle School for two years, Assistant Principal and Director of Transportation at Rock River International School for one year. He also has 14 years of teaching experience.

The new principal will begin July 1, following Interim Principal Ryan Kelling, who was recently hired to serve as Bend-La Pine Schools’ Director of Recruitment and Retention.

Forum Access

Link: https://bls.fyi/pcmsprincipal (Note: If prompted, event number is 2620 567 2140 and password is PCMS2022)

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature. There will be an opportunity at the end of the event for participants to provide feedback about the candidates.