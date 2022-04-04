COCC celebrating 10-year anniversary of its Prineville and Madras campuses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Commemorating a decade of higher education opportunities and community-focused partnerships, Central Oregon Community College’s Prineville and Madras campuses are holding celebrations this spring to observe their joint 10-year anniversary.

Featuring refreshments and guest speakers, these events are free and open to the public.

The Prineville campus (510 S.E. Lynn Blvd.) celebration takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, in conjunction with the Crook County Chamber of Commerce’s “after-hours” event.

The Madras campus (1170 E. Ashwood Rd.) event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, held for the first time at the Madras site. This is a traditionally prepared salmon lunch, co-presented by the First Nations Student Union, which also includes a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, together with dancing, drumming and vendors.

The doors to COCC’s Madras and Prineville campuses opened in fall term of 2011, with construction supported by a voter-backed bond, together with generous land donations from the Madras-based Bean Foundation and Crook County. The two campuses have grown into essential learning hubs in the region, providing access, enrichment and a range of offerings and resources, with hometown class options, computer labs, meeting spaces and an adult basic skills program.

“As Central Oregon continues to grow, COCC is proud to be an active partner in supporting industry development, from health care to high tech needs,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, COCC’s president. “Our Madras and Prineville campuses are central to that focus — places to learn, grow and set forth on a career. They are exceptional representations of what the college offers to our region and we look forward to celebrating this important milestone.”

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.