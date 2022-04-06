i4Education set to host Central Oregon’s first live TED Ed event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon’s first live TED Ed event is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 from 6 to 9:30 pm at Open Space Events Studios in Bend.

Hosted by i4Education, the innovation arm of the High Desert Education Service District, the event will feature both live and recorded talks from nine educators who have discovered innovative and unexpected ways to engage children and support families in the classroom and beyond. Tickets are $25.

TED Ed is TED’s youth education initiative, which aims to spark and celebrate the ideas and knowledge-sharing of teachers and students around the world.

“The past two years have been extraordinary and challenging for children, families and educators,” said Diane Murray, assistant director of innovation for HDESD. “Our TED Ed speakers have used human-centered design, empathy, and the TED Ed curriculum to fine tune their ideas and create inspiring talks to offer solutions to some of the challenges we’re facing in our new, ever-changing reality.”

Murray, a Brené Brown Dare to Lead™ facilitator, led the nine local educators through a TED Ed Master Class curriculum last July, to support them in creating their TED Ed talks.

“The solution to our greatest challenges lies in breaking down barriers and giving ourselves permission to try new ways of learning, unlearning, adapting, and playing together. Our very first round of TED Ed speakers have truly captured the essence of what it means to innovate in education. We are thrilled to elevate their voices as they share their ideas with our community,” said Murray.

Both the upcoming TED Ed event and TED Ed Master Class are sponsored by local builder Hayden Homes, who donated $15,000 in support of innovation for education.

“We are proud to sponsor this professional learning program and to support the incredible work, and innovative ideas of our brilliant educators throughout Central Oregon. Like HDESD, we are passionate about the Central Oregon community,” said Katie McGowan, Hayden Homes Regional Marketing Specialist.

To learn more about April’s TED Ed speakers and their talks, or to purchase tickets, visit the i4Education website.

About i4Education

i4education, the innovation arm of the High Desert Education Service District, supports an innovation ecosystem that empowers teachers as entrepreneurs, storytellers and designers. With a goal to create a culture of innovation, i4Education partners with Central Oregon educators to incubate their ideas, share their stories and investigate solutions to the challenges education faces.