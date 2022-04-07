Educator Job Fair set for Monday at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bend-La Pine Schools welcomes prospective teachers and other licensed staff to attend the Educator Job Fair at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond on Monday, April 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. Representatives will be available to answer questions about current openings and offer interviews to prospective candidates.

“This is a great opportunity for new and current teachers to connect with our schools and learn about our fantastic benefits, competitive wages and outstanding support,” said Ryan Kelling, Director of Recruitment and Retention for Bend-La Pine Schools. “Our schools are hiring for a variety of positions and this job fair is an excellent opportunity for teachers and other certified staff to connect with us directly.”

The fair will be attended by representatives from Bend-La Pine Schools, as well as other schools districts from Central Oregon and beyond, and is for licensed teachers for grades K-12 and other licensed staff.

To avoid delays on the day of the event, please make sure to register in advance: Educator Job Fair. This event is free and open to the public.