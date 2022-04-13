Ujima Youth Program in Bend returns for third term

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ujima Youth Program in Bend returns Wednesday at the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools in downtown Bend.

The program, hosted by the Father's Group in Bend, is intended to promote leadership, academic achievement and cultural awareness. Topics include body image and West African Drums & Griot Culture.

Co-chairs of the program, Marcus LeGrand and Gordon Price, are expecting the number of students participating to climb, as they did in the program's second term.

Classes will be held from 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with the program's co-chairs to see how it's impacting students and what the turnout has been.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.