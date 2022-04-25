COCC announces four free summer credits for HS Class of ’22 graduates

Just in time for pending high school graduates who are considering summer plans, a newly announced “four free credits” special offer at Central Oregon Community College will allow in-district, Class of ‘22 grads to try a college class completely free.

With a value of up to $529, the free credits are intended to help put college careers in motion. Visit cocc.edu/departments/admissions/future-students/class-of-2022.aspx to learn more.

“We’re thrilled to be able to extend this offer to our district graduates,” said Tyler Hayes, director of admissions and records. “Students can choose from an extensive summer catalog that includes graphic design, automotive, entrepreneurship, public speaking, software applications, math in society and many, many others. For some, this could mean gaining the necessary skills to enter the workforce or perhaps to further their education at COCC or another college or university.”

Some summer classes at COCC are offered remotely, with loaner laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots available, while others are held in-person. The offer includes both tuition and standard course fees.

Registration for new COCC students begins on Monday, April 25, with the summer term application deadline set for Sunday, June 12. Classes start Tuesday, June 21. Students who wish to take advantage of the free credits at COCC who are not already enrolled at the college will need to submit an application and pay a one-time (lifetime) $25 application fee for summer term and complete the necessary enrollment steps.

Eligible students include public, private, homeschooled and GED-earning in-district high school students from the graduating class of 2022. Students must provide a copy of their high school diploma, transcript or GED, submitted electronically no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24, to receive the free summer term credits.