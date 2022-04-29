COCC’ Summer Spanish Immersion language, cultural program returns, moves to Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a two-year in-person hiatus caused by the pandemic, Central Oregon Community College’s annual Central Oregon Summer Spanish Immersion language and cultural program is returning June 21-24, and will be held for the first time at the college’s Redmond campus.

The cost of the limited-capacity program is $599; registration is now open at cocc.edu/cossi.

The COSSI experience is ideal for educators, business travelers, vacationers and families readying for a trip (minimum age for participants is 16). The program includes eight hours of Spanish instruction and facilitated conversation groups — from beginner to superior levels, with attendees self-placing — plus eight hours of cultural seminars.

There are 16 elective seminars to choose from, such as “The Art of Goya,” “South American National Parks” and “The Golden Age of the Pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela.” Evening events include a movie night and wine tasting with tapas.

“The COSSI experience is unbelievable. It was fun, full of growth, exciting, knowledgeable, exhausting, and the best professional development I’ve ever taken,” said past attendee Sara Strachila, a Spanish teacher from Mount Baker Junior and Senior High School in Deming, Washington. Many educators have utilized COSSI for professional development in past years.

For more information: 541-383-7240 or cossi@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.