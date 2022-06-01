COCC launching new visual arts certificate programs in graphic design, illustration

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s art department will begin offering two unique visual art certificate programs this fall, specializing in graphic design and illustration, the school said Wednesday.

Packaged as three-term programs, the certificates are intended to provide job-ready skill sets. In addition, either certificate can be combined with an additional term of coursework to achieve both in just four terms. Students can take the classes either in-person or online. Registration for these and all other COCC fall term classes is now open at cocc.edu.

The one-year graphic design certificate provides instruction for future art directors, graphic designers, marketing specialists, UX/UI designers and production artists. The curriculum covers primary art principles, digital photography, layout concepts, vector graphics and strategic branding.

The one-year illustration certificate provides instruction for future illustrators, art directors, animators, game developers and concept artists. The curriculum covers primary art principles, digital painting, vector art, character and environmental concept art and illustrating complex concepts.

“This is one of only a few illustration certificate programs in the state, and we’re very excited to be bringing these programs to Central Oregon,” said Venus Nguyen, assistant professor of art. “For aspiring artists, or other professions where these skills expand one’s employability, it’s a great way to launch a career.”

Certain areas of the graphics arts industry currently forecast above-average growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in the art director field, for instance, are expected to grow by 11% between 2020 and 2030.