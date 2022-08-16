COCC plans first-ever hiring fair next Tuesday; positions include custodians, cooks, baristas

Offering on-the-spot hiring

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Next Tuesday, August 23 from 5-7 p.m., Central Oregon Community College will host its first-ever Hiring Fair on the college's Bend campus, the school announced Tuesday.

COCC's dining services provider, Sodexo, will also participate in the fair. Together, the two organizations will interview for full-time and part-time benefited positions including custodians, grounds staff, cooks, dishwashers, baristas and cashiers.

"At the COCC and Sodexo Hiring Fair, interested candidates can interview for 10-15 minutes with one or more of our hiring managers," says Mike Beaulieu, acting director of campus services. "If these meetings are successful, candidates will be offered a job on the spot — and they'll be welcome to begin in their new role with us as soon as the following Monday, although we can also always work with new employees' individual schedules."

All job offers will be contingent upon candidates passing a subsequent background check. HR staff will also be available throughout the fair to answer any questions about benefits packages, as well as to help candidates complete hiring paperwork.

COCC said in its announcement that it "offers outstanding, comprehensive health benefits, insurance programs and tuition waivers for employees and their families. College benefits also include generous paid vacation and sick leave, as well as 10 paid holidays a year and a paid full week off during Winter holidays."

COCC employees are also eligible for PERS (Public Employee Retirement System), the retirement system for public service workers in Oregon that provides a lifetime pension. Sodexo offers their own competitive employee benefits program, including health coverage, flexible schedules, time off during state-wide school breaks and more. Available positions are Bend-based, with one custodial position on the Redmond campus.

"Every role we're hiring for is critical to COCC's commitment to helping local students achieve their dreams," says Alicia Moore, COCC's vice-president of student affairs. "We're looking to welcome new colleagues who are passionate about our mission and who are interested in our incredible benefits and tuition waivers."

The Aug. 23 COCC and Sodexo Bend campus Hiring Fair will take place in Wille Hall in the Coats Campus Center (2600 NW College Way) between 5 and 7 p.m. If interested candidates are unable to attend the evening hiring event, they can arrange for an interview date and time at their convenience via the website cocc.edu/hiringfairs.