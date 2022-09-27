COCC’s veterinary technician program offers info sessions
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting a series of Zoom-based information sessions this fall for its veterinary technician program. The sessions provide a program overview with details on structure, length and cost.
Tues., Oct. 4, noon-1 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 27, noon-1 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 1, 9-10 a.m.
Tues., Nov. 15, 5-6 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 1, noon-1 p.m.
This is an opportunity for those interested in the veterinary technician field to learn more about career options, application requirements, selection criteria and the training facility. To sign up for a session, or to learn more, contact Beth Palmer, program director, at bpalmer@cocc.edu or 541-318-3724.