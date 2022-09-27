COCC’s veterinary technician program offers info sessions

This is an opportunity for those interested in the veterinary technician field to learn more about career options, application requirements, selection criteria and the training facility. To sign up for a session, or to learn more, contact Beth Palmer, program director, at bpalmer@cocc.edu or 541-318-3724.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting a series of Zoom-based information sessions this fall for its veterinary technician program. The sessions provide a program overview with details on structure, length and cost.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.