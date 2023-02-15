Bend-La Pine Schools creates new Student Voice Council

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday night’s Bend-La Pine School Board meeting, Superintendent Steven Cook announced the creation of a new student leadership group: the Student Voice Council.

This group of about 20 students from across the district’s seven high schools will share their ideas about policies and decisions, while developing connections with Bend-La Pine Schools’ leaders, including the superintendent and Board of Directors.

“I am excited for the creation of this council and look forward to connecting with students and gaining their insights as we make decisions that impact schools. Hearing directly from students, understanding their needs and perspectives, will help make our district and our schools stronger,” said Cook.

The team held its first meeting last week, and members were excited to create connections and the opportunity to inform decision-making that can affect their schools. Students on the council were nominated by their principals and school staff.

“This group is very welcoming and determined to encourage change in our schools so we can build a better and safer community for all,” said Eleni Adams, a junior from Summit High School who is on the council. “I hope to be an advocate for every student at Summit who doesn’t feel seen or valued, so I can hopefully make their high school experience a little bit better. I also hope to bring awareness to the real issues students are struggling with, whether it’s mental health or lack of representation. I want every student to feel heard, and I believe they will through this incredible group of students!”

The group will meet monthly, with support from staff advisor Jackie Wilson. Representatives from the council will attend future Board of Directors’ meetings to share student perspectives on agenda items.