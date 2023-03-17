Finalists for OSU-Cascades top leadership position to be interviewed, give campus presentations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The final candidates for the role of chancellor and dean, the top leadership position at Oregon State University-Cascades, will each visit the Bend campus during the weeks of March 20 and April 3 for interviews and meetings, and a presentation to the OSU-Cascades campus community.

Finalists also will visit Oregon State’s Corvallis campus as part of the interview process.

Information about the candidates will be available at https://beav.es/Sfx at least 48 hours in advance of their presentations at OSU-Cascades.

OSU’s Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President launched a nationwide search for a chancellor and dean to lead OSU-Cascades last September.

A search advisory committee process for this position is led by Toni Doolen, dean of the OSU Honors College. The committee includes six members of OSU-Cascades faculty and staff, as well as a member of the campus’s Advocacy and Advisory Board and a student representative.

The position, formerly known as “vice president,’’ will report to OSU Provost Edward Feser.

Andrew Ketsdever has served as OSU-Cascades’ interim leader since former vice president Becky Johnson was named to serve as OSU’s interim president from May 2021 to September 2022.

The position’s new title was determined to reflect the position’s role at OSU-Cascades, as well as within OSU.

So far, two of the four candidates listed on the search process schedule have been announced: Ketsdever and Dr. Sherman Bloomer, OSU's associate vice president for budget and resource planning.