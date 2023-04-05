Bend-La Pine names new principals for High Desert, Pilot Butte middle schools, Bend Tech Academy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Wednesday the hiring of three principals to lead High Desert and Pilot Butte middle schools and Bend Tech Academy.

“We are fortunate to have these strong school leaders joining our district for the coming school year,” Dr. Cook said. “Each one brings unique strengths and experiences for serving the students, staff and families of these three schools.”

Jessica Reilly was selected to lead High Desert Middle School beginning in the 2023-24 school year. She currently is assistant principal at Shaw Heights Middle School in Westminster, Colorado, a position she has held for three years. Prior to that, Reilly was a middle school Dean of Students for three years. She has 17 years of classroom experience.

“I am so excited to start my new adventures in Bend. I look forward to getting to know the High Desert staff, students, and our community,” Reilly said.

Dr. LaKisha Clark was selected to serve as principal at Bend Tech Academy. She is in her ninth year as assistant principal at Aloha High School in Aloha, Oregon. Prior to that, she was the Activities Director at Westview High School in the Beaverton School District for three years and spent the years prior to that teaching science at Westview.

“I am so very thrilled to be joining the Bend Tech Academy community this summer!” Dr. Clark said. “Career & Technical Education is a passion of mine, and I am very excited to get to continue that work in Bend-La Pine Schools. I look forward to getting to know the students and staff at school and to contribute to the continued growth of the school and its programs.”

Jessica Gambee was named Pilot Butte Middle School principal, effective for the 2024-25 school year. Mary Koike, the current assistant principal at Pilot Butte, will step into the principal role for the 2023-24 school year, and Gambee will be the assistant principal for that year. At the conclusion of the year, Koike will retire and Gambee will step into the principal role, with a new assistant principal to be hired at that time.

Gambee currently is the assistant principal at Mary Fay Pendleton K-8 School in Oceanside, California, a position she has held for one year. Prior to that, Gambee served as assistant principal at West Salem High School for one year and as a middle school instructional coach for two years. Gambee has six years classroom experience.

“I have admired the hard work and innovation of Bend-La Pine Schools for a long time, and I am very excited to join it both as a professional and as a parent,” Gambee said. “Pilot Butte Middle School has a strong sense of community rooted in their Middle Years Programme, and I look forward to learning from and growing with the students and staff in the years to come.”