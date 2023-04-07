Redmond high schoolers visit COCC to check out tech and trades, from welding to self-driving cars

'Preview Day' provides a taste of what they could be learning about, working at in the not-too-distant future

REDMOND Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students from Redmond three high schools visited the Redmond campus of Central Oregon Community College on Friday for a Career and Technical Education Preview Day. Rotating from station to station, the students looked at classes to consider when they finish high school.

Course opportunities included automotive classes, manufacturing and apprenticeships. One highlight for visiting students was a self-driving Tesla, which is used as an educational tool on the Redmond Campus.

In addition to traditional welding opportunities, COCC's Redmond campus offers simulated welding equipment. Using a controller with a visual screen, students can learn hand placement and how to apply pressure without any risk of harm.

"I just think it's better for students to actually go out there and learn more things," 11th-grader Esthefanny Carmona said. "You might think you want to do something (else), but once you see it in person, it might get your attention."

There are several Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses available through COCC, including dentistry, massage therapy and welding.

Redmond Campus Director Amy Ward said, "I hope that the CTE Preview Day gives students a window into other opportunities that they might not have considered, and helps them think creatively about their career paths and new experiences."