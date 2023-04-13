COCC Board approves $5 per-credit tuition hike for 2023-24 academic year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors voted Wednesday evening to approve an in-district tuition increase of $5 per credit for the college’s 2023-24 academic year.

It represents a 3% tuition increase, with the college’s in-district, per-credit cost rising from $113 to $118. There is no increase in general student fees, COCC said.

For fiscal year 2022-23, COCC said it maintained the fifth-lowest combined in-district tuition and fee rates of Oregon’s 17 community colleges.

Preliminary information indicates that with the proposed tuition and fee increases, COCC’s combined 2023-24 in-district tuition and fee rates will remain in the lowest one-third of all Oregon community colleges, the school said.

“For in-district students, COCC remains one of the most affordable community colleges in Oregon," said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. “COCC’s lower costs, strong Foundation scholarship support and open educational resources textbook savings will continue to help provide access to an affordable, quality college education."