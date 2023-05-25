Registration opens for OSU-Cascades Summer Academy for high school students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration is open for the Summer Academy at Oregon State University–Cascades, an annual program for high school students that includes classes, outdoor recreation experiences in Central Oregon and an introduction to college life.

Now in its fourth year, Summer Academy is a six-day, in-person program led by OSU-Cascades faculty and other experts. It will be offered July 30 to Aug. 4 and Aug. 13 to 18. The program is for high school students entering grades 10, 11 and 12. Both day and overnight options are available.

Participants who complete the Summer Academy will receive a $500 OSU-Cascades scholarship to be used the fall following a student’s graduation from high school.

Summer Academy academic tracks include:

An Art+Media+Tech option introduces students to traditional and digital art tools including drawing, printmaking, graphic design and interactive media. Participants will explore contemporary art through various media and experiment with approaches to an art project. Kiel Fletcher, a senior art instructor and Andrew Lorish, an instructor and the coordinator of OSU-Cascades degree programs in art, media and technology, will lead the track.

A Body Works! track will expose students to the field of kinesiology with explorations of physiology, muscle function and how energy is used in the body. Participants will also spend time in the OSU-Cascades’ FORCE biomechanics lab to watch how their physical activities translate into data that can provide health practitioners valuable information. Tim Burnett, an instructor and the coordinator of the kinesiology program, and David Phillips, an assistant professor in kinesiology will lead the track.

The Tech Connect for Everyone track introduces students to computer science in ways that demonstrate how technology can be a launchpad for creative endeavors like art, music and writing as well as for technical projects. The track will be led by Patrick McBrien, an engineering teacher at Mountain View High School in Bend. The track is supported by the Central Oregon STEM Hub.

An Amazing Science track will be offered each session and will be led by Silas Towne, a senior chemistry instructor and Patrick Ball, a senior instructor in biology.

The Mysteries of Molecules track will take participants into a chemistry lab to explore how molecules create colors and explosions, as well as how they help forensic scientists solve mysteries.

The Hidden World of Microbiology track explores life beyond what the human eye can see. In outdoor and lab modules, students will venture into the biological, microbial and molecular biology worlds, and also learn about equipment used in a biology lab.

Participants will learn about the college search and application process in informal sessions presented by OSU-Cascades admissions staff. They will also learn about support and activities for OSU-Cascades students outside of the classroom, including career services, financial aid and scholarships, health and wellness programs, and student life offerings.

Afternoon outdoor recreation offerings will be led by trained student members of Cascades Adventures, an OSU-Cascades recreation program, and include activities such as hiking and rock climbing.

OSU-Cascades students will serve as counselors during each session and support participants as they complete the program.

Space in the Summer Academy is limited. Registration is $749 for the day option and $1,195 for the overnight option. Fees cover classes and supplies, recreation activities, guides and equipment, outing transportation, and lunch and snacks daily. Five nights of accommodation in the student residence hall are covered for overnighters.

For information or to register, visit OSUcascades.edu/summeracademy or contact events@osucascades.edu.