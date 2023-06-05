Bend biotech leader, OSU alumnus Rod Ray to deliver OSU-Cascades commencement address

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rod Ray, a lifetime Central Oregonian and former leader of Bend Research, Inc., will give the commencement address at the Oregon State University - Cascades commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 18.

“Rod has pursued excellence and collaboration as an engineer, in his professional career and in his role as a contributor to his industry, Central Oregon and Oregon State University,” said Sherm Bloomer, chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades. “I know he will have a valuable message for OSU-Cascades’ graduates.”

The commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on the Oval Green at the OSU-Cascades campus.

A chemical engineer, Ray began his tenure at Bend Research in 1983 as a research engineer. He took on increasing responsibility over the next 40 years as director of engineering, president and chief operating officer, and eventually served as chief executive officer of the drug technology development company from 2008 to 2014. Bend Research was purchased in 2014 and is now a part of Lonza.

Ray serves as a consultant in leadership and strategic planning for pharmaceutical and technological companies through Canyon Mountain Consulting, a business he founded in 2014.

As a community leader, Ray has contributed to community nonprofit and education organizations including Volunteers in Medicine, OSU College of Engineering, OSU-Cascades and the OSU Foundation.

He currently serves as chair of the board of Mosaic Community Health and chair of the OSU-Cascades Advocacy and Advisory Board. He also teaches in the engineering programs at OSU-Cascades.

Ray graduated from Bend High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from OSU in 1979, and a master’s and doctorate degree from the University of Colorado.

A resident of Bend, Ray and his family own and operate Birch Springs Ranch, a cattle ranch and tree farm near John Day.