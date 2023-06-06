OSU joins alliance to give federal workers affordable learning options online

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Federal government employees have access to more affordable learning opportunities online and enhanced career advancement pathways, thanks to a new agreement announced Tuesday between Oregon State University and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

By joining the Federal Academic Alliance, Oregon State will provide reduced tuition scholarships to eligible U.S. government workers and their families who enroll in an Oregon State Ecampus online program.

OSU Ecampus, the university’s nationally ranked online education provider, delivers more than 100 degrees and programs at a distance. This includes short-form offerings such as microcredentials, which are three-course bundles aimed at helping learners quickly gain new skills to meet industry needs.

“We’re proud to work alongside the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to further develop the skills of the federal workforce,” said Ecampus Associate Provost Lisa L. Templeton. “This agreement aligns with Oregon State’s mission to increase the affordability and accessibility of high-quality learning opportunities. We are very pleased that this program also will enable working professionals to advance their careers through online learning.”

Oregon State joins more than 30 universities and colleges nationally in the Federal Academic Alliance. Created by the Office of Personnel Management in 2014, the alliance aims to assist the federal government in addressing critical skills gaps in areas such as human resources, information technology and cybersecurity, data analytics, accounting and STEM-related employee positions.

Oregon State Ecampus has similar collaborations with organizations such as Amazon, Guild, Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions and Peet’s Coffee.

About Oregon State Ecampus: As a leader in online education, Oregon State Ecampus provides access to exceptional learning experiences that transform the lives of students in Oregon and around the world. OSU Ecampus delivers more than 80 bachelor’s and graduate programs and over1,500 classes online and in a hybrid format. Learn more about Oregon State degrees online at ecampus.oregonstate.edu.