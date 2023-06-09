OSU-Cascades announces 23 Class of 2023 recipients of Distinguished Student Awards
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades has announced that 23 students of the Class of 2023 are being honored as recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Student Awards.
The Distinguished Student Awards are among the top honors given by faculty to students and recognize outstanding academic achievement and contributions to each degree program’s field of study.
The undergraduate students and their fields of study are:
- Elizabeth McKnight of Bend - American Studies
- Marley Weedman of Bend - Art
- Wyatt Hernandez of Sisters - Arts, Media and Technology
- MiCayla Johnson of Bend - Biology
- Ruijing Chen of Redmond - Business Administration
- Orion Junkins of Bend - Computer Science
- Casey Heiskell of Bend - Energy Systems Engineering
- Kaitlin Brunik of Redmond - Energy Systems Engineering
- Lauren Noyes of Central Point - Environmental Sciences
- Samantha Nicholl of Redmond - Hospitality Management
- Marlene Peraza Murguia of Redmond - Human Development and Family Sciences
- Lauren Vennes of Portland - Kinesiology
- Tanner Cherry of Redmond - Liberal Studies
- Arrielle Kealoha Kidd of Bend - Natural Resources
- Brendan Lewis of Sisters - Outdoor Products
- Myra Flores of Redmond - Social Science
- Ashley Davidson of Bend - Teaching
- Liz Crandall of Bend - Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Leadership
The graduate recipients and their fields of study are:
- Jason Batacan-Wilson of Redmond - Master of Counseling: Clinical Mental Health Counseling
- Caroline Hager of Sisters - Master of Counseling: School Counseling
- Imke Wernicke Berger of Las Vegas - Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing
- Molly Knight of Bend - Master of Teaching: Elementary Education
- Kathryn Simpson of Bend - Master of Teaching: Secondary Education
To view stories about the award recipients visit osucascades.edu/distinguished-students-2023.
About OSU-Cascades: Oregon State University’s campus in Bend brings higher education to Central Oregon, the fastest growing region in the state. Surrounded by mountains, forest and high desert, OSU-Cascades is a highly innovative campus of a top-tier land grant research university, offering small classes that accelerate faculty-student mentoring and experiential learning. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.