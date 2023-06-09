OSU-Cascades announces 23 Class of 2023 recipients of Distinguished Student Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades has announced that 23 students of the Class of 2023 are being honored as recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Student Awards.

The Distinguished Student Awards are among the top honors given by faculty to students and recognize outstanding academic achievement and contributions to each degree program’s field of study.

The undergraduate students and their fields of study are:

Elizabeth McKnight of Bend - American Studies

Marley Weedman of Bend - Art

Wyatt Hernandez of Sisters - Arts, Media and Technology

MiCayla Johnson of Bend - Biology

Ruijing Chen of Redmond - Business Administration

Orion Junkins of Bend - Computer Science

Casey Heiskell of Bend - Energy Systems Engineering

Kaitlin Brunik of Redmond - Energy Systems Engineering

Lauren Noyes of Central Point - Environmental Sciences

Samantha Nicholl of Redmond - Hospitality Management

Marlene Peraza Murguia of Redmond - Human Development and Family Sciences

Lauren Vennes of Portland - Kinesiology

Tanner Cherry of Redmond - Liberal Studies

Arrielle Kealoha Kidd of Bend - Natural Resources

Brendan Lewis of Sisters - Outdoor Products

Myra Flores of Redmond - Social Science

Ashley Davidson of Bend - Teaching

Liz Crandall of Bend - Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Leadership

The graduate recipients and their fields of study are:

Jason Batacan-Wilson of Redmond - Master of Counseling: Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Caroline Hager of Sisters - Master of Counseling: School Counseling

Imke Wernicke Berger of Las Vegas - Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing

Molly Knight of Bend - Master of Teaching: Elementary Education

Kathryn Simpson of Bend - Master of Teaching: Secondary Education

