COCC veterinary tech program Director Beth Palmer receives statewide honor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Veterinary Technician and Assistant Association awarded Beth Palmer, director of Central Oregon Community College’s veterinary technician program, its Veterinary Technician of the Year Award at the association’s recent statewide award ceremony.

The honor recognizes “individuals who have gone above and beyond for the veterinary profession, our community and the people in it.”

The distinction singled out Palmer’s dedication to the profession, her tireless outreach efforts and the volunteer work she does with the Feral Cat Coalition, Central Oregon Cat Alliance and other low-cost spay and neuter clinics staged in underserved communities. It also recognized her devoted work to COCC, where she has helped establish a robust two-year training program that currently holds a 100% veterinary technician national exam pass rate.

Before joining COCC as program director and instructor in 2013, Palmer spent 14 years as a certified veterinary technician. She has also worked in emergency animal medicine, shelter medicine and as a technician manager and trainer.

“Beth has helped build COCC’s vet tech program from the ground up, establishing one of only two American Veterinary Medical Association-accredited programs in Oregon,” said Julie Downing, instructional dean. “This is a much-deserved honor for someone who brings such diligence, compassion and a student-centered focus to our college and community.”

Palmer earned an associate degree in veterinary technology at Portland Community College, a bachelor’s degree in professional technical education and instructional design from South Seattle College, and a master’s degree in education in instructional design from Western Governors University. COCC’s veterinary technician associate degree program accepts students every two years. The application deadline for the next cohort, 2024-26, is May 1, 2024.