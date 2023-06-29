OSU president expresses ‘disappointment’ in Supreme Court rulings, says diverse student body still important

Jayathi Murthy: School ' does not consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity in making admission decisions'

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy issued this statement Thursday regarding the Supreme Court decisions on race and ethnicity in college admissions:

Dear OSU Community Members,

Oregon State University joins with higher education institutions across the nation in its disappointment with two U.S. Supreme Court decisions issued today related to the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions.

The court’s rulings involve admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina and may impact admission practices at many other universities and colleges nationally. In the days and weeks ahead, OSU leaders will be actively engaged to understand what direct impact, if any, these rulings may have within Oregon State University.

Even with this ruling, let me make clear: OSU will continue to admit every qualified Oregon student who applies. This is a foundational part of the university’s commitment to access, inclusivity and excellence. We also will continue to increase the diversity of the university’s student body by admitting talented and promising students from across the nation and the world.

While OSU does not consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity in making admission decisions, the university strongly affirms the importance of a diverse student body to advance the university’s teaching, research and engagement mission. Embracing diversity in everything we do makes the OSU community stronger. Diversity in enrollment contributes to the success of all students and their preparation for achievement in life, career, community and global engagement. Valuing the rich lived experiences and backgrounds of all students, employees, community members and university stakeholders enables prosperity for all communities in Oregon and in communities beyond this state.

As Oregon’s statewide land grant university, OSU remains resolutely committed to serving those who face systemic barriers to higher education, including students of color, low-income students, first-generation students, students from rural communities, veterans, adult learners and others. In doing so, we will continue to advance the university’s inclusive excellence mission.

In the weeks ahead, we will provide updates on the Supreme Court’s rulings and share information on this university website. And we will continue to work with partners across the state and country to ensure equal opportunity to higher education for all.

In the meantime, please learn more about the university’s commitment and efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion by reviewing the university’s core values, OSU’s current strategic plan, the university’s diversity strategic plan and the many resources available from the Office of Institutional Diversity.

Sincerely,

Jayathi Y. Murthy

President