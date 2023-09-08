OSU-Cascades to hold open house on start of second phase of Bend campus development

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community members are invited to an open house next Thursday, Sept. 14, to learn about the second phase of development of Oregon State University-Cascades’ long-range development plan, including the planned innovation district.

The open house will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Charles McGrath Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall.

The second phase of the campus development will begin in mid-September and includes remediation of portions of the former county demolition landfill and preparing land for the first eight-acre phase of the future innovation district, as well as for a second campus entrance on Century Avenue.

The innovation district will bring together researchers, large and start-up companies, and entrepreneurs and students to advance solutions and support the region’s economy, the school said.

University planners, as well as representatives from contractors Knife River, Maul Foster & Alongi, and SRG Partnership will be available at the open house to discuss the planned work. They will also provide contact information that community members can use throughout the development for questions or concerns.

The project was funded by the Oregon Legislature, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and OSU.

The open house is free, but registration is requested. For accommodation requests, contact info@osucascades.edu.

To register or learn more, visit OSUcascades.edu/open-house-sept-14.

