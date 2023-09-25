Skip to Content
COCC begins fall term with hundreds more students and new, yet familiar faculty member: Bob Shaw

Published 10:02 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --  As fall term begins, there are nearly 1,000 more Central Oregon Community College students than this time last year. The Office of Student Life has several events planned to foster community on campus, including a dance at the end of the week.

But events aren't the only thing students have to look forward to. This is retired NewsChannel 21 meteorologist Bob Shaw's first term teaching at COCC. He'll use his certification in meteorology to teach pilots-in-training how to avoid weather hazards.

Liam Gibler

