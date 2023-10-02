COCC’s Small Business Development Center offers entrepreneurs new series all about networking

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While networking might seem like a long and winding road for many small business owners, the inaugural session of a new series at Central Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center, beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., aims to teach ready techniques for this all-important aspect of business — and provide networking opportunities while doing so.

The monthly “Community Building Community” series, with prices beginning at $29 and held at COCC’s Bend campus, will offer sessions that combine skill-building, strategizing and a social space for business owners to connect with their peers. Current Small Business Development Center clients can attend for just $10 per session for the first two sessions. Each month's gathering includes a complimentary beverage and appetizers. Sign up at cocc.edu/sbdc or call 541-383-7290 to learn more.

“Some of these sessions will include guest speakers and presentations, others will simply be a get-together or ‘speed-networking’ opportunity,” explained Sue Meyer, assistant director of the Small Business Development Center. “We know that entrepreneurs can feel isolated in their own headspace and need to share ideas and connect, and that’s part of the reason why coworking spaces can be so successful.”

The first session, “Networking Made Easy,” draws on the expertise of Jeff Schneider of Portland-based Schneider Training Solutions and includes 45 minutes of coaching and 45 minutes of interactive practice. The next session, “The Win is Within,” is set for Nov. 14. Future topics will include branding, marketing and business efficiencies.

COCC’s Small Business Development Center offers free, confidential professional business advising and a variety of low-cost courses to help entrepreneurs through the lifecycle of a business.