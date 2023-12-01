Oregon Statewide Report Card released by Department of Education

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2022-23 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now available on the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) website. This annual look at Oregon’s kindergarten through grade 12 education system includes key data on students, teachers and schools.

“Academic excellence for students in Oregon remains the top priority for our agency. I took this role to make a difference, and we need to see what the data are telling us and be responsive to that,” Oregon Department of Education Director Dr. Charlene Williams said.

“Clearly the results show we have more work to do to set Oregon’s students up for success. I care deeply about helping each and every scholar, and know that through centering their needs, aspirations and talents, we can prepare every student for their future.”

The Oregon Statewide Report Card includes new and returning data, most of which has already been released in the last year: