Becky Johnson named interim president of Linfield University in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KGW/KTVZ) — Linfield University named Rebecca "Becky" Johnson as interim president on Tuesday, KGW reported.

Johnson served as Oregon State University’s interim president during the 2021-22 academic year while the university searched for a permanent president. Before that, she spent 12 years as the OSU vice president at the university's Cascades Campus in Bend.

"The selection committee wanted someone for the interim position who was not simply a caretaker but an active, collaborative president who can both lead and set the stage for recruiting a new full-time president," said Marvin Henberg, Linfield trustee, who was also Linfield’s interim president during the 2005-06 academic year before moving on to serve as College of Idaho president for six years. "I have no doubt that Becky can do all this and more."

The search for an interim president began following the Nov. 2 resignation of President Miles K. Davis., who remained as president until an interim could be named.

Davis came to the university in July 2018, where he aided in growing the number of first-generation students on campus and transitioned the four-year college to an university. However, in his short time, Davis was seen as a polarizing figure on campus, where university board trustees and Davis himself were were accused of antisemitism and sexual harassment.

In February, Linfield University agreed to pay over $1 million to a professor who accused the university of firing him for speaking out against the alleged sexual harassment and discrimination.

Davis said his resignation was due to family health concerns.

Lucinda Day Fournier, chair of the Linfield board of trustees, said that the search for the university’s next permanent president will be released following a board meeting in February.