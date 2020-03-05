Oregon primary candidate filing deadline approaching

Election

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Next Tuesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file as a candidate for the May 19 primary election, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno reminded Thursday.

"Becoming a candidate for public office is challenging, but an important part of our democratic process," a news release from Clarno's office said.

You can file online or in person at our office (255 Capitol St. NE, Suite 501, Salem OR 97310) up until the 5 p.m. deadline.

“I commend anyone who is willing to sacrifice their time and energy to become a candidate for any office, it is tough work and takes a strong dedication to service,” Clarno said.

The May 19 primary is only 11 weeks away. April 28 is the last day to register to vote or to change your party affiliation (oregonvotes.gov/myvote).

For more information about running for public office, visit the website (sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/runforoffice).