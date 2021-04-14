City Club, League of Women Voters partner for series of online candidate forums

Election

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Because civic engagement is essential, City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County have again partnered to bring you a series of seven candidate forums for positions on the local ballot for the May election.

These virtual forums are FREE to the public.

City Club is a non-partisan civic affairs organization that promotes active citizenship to build a stronger community. And the League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government.

In the interest of equity and inclusion, we are going to provide English to Spanish translation for the School Board races for Redmond and Bend-La Pine Districts.

In lieu of live audience questions, we encourage you to send questions for the candidates at least one week prior to the event. Please submit your questions via email to info@cityclubco.org or info@lwvdeschutes.org.

Watch on LWV Deschutes and City Club’s YouTube channels (links can be found at lwvdeschutes.org/ and cityclubco.org/) Forums will be pre-recorded and released on the dates listed.

April 15, 5:30pm: Sisters School District 6, School Board positions 1 & 5

April 22, 5:30pm: Admin. School District 1, Bend-La Pine School Board zones 1, 2, 4 & 7

April 24, 5:30 pm: Deschutes Public Library District, Library Board zone 3

April 27, 5:30pm: Bend Metro Park & Recreation District, Board positions 3, 4 & 5

May 3, 5:30pm: Redmond School District 2J, School Board positions 3 & 4

May 4, 5:30pm: Redmond School District 2J, School Board positions 1 & 2

May 6, 5:30pm: Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Board positions 1 & 2

This livestream is made possible by Connect Central Oregon, a nonprofit launched with the assistance of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.