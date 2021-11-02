3 Jefferson, Crook County money measures win approval — Jefferson Co. Jail levy by just 96 votes

(Update: New Jefferson County ballot counts widen jail levy passage margin)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On a light off-year election ballot, three large money measures gained approval from Crook and Jefferson County voters Tuesday night, one by a narrowest margin – 96 votes out of 5,340 cast.

That was Measure 16-99, the five-year Jefferson County Jail operating levy, which passed in final unofficial numbers with 2,718 yes votes (about 51%) to 2,622 opposed (49%).

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Marc Heckathorn thanked the community for supporting the levy, on behalf of the men and women of the sheriff’s office.

“Public safety is put at risk each time the levy comes up for a vote, and I sincerely hope we can create a strategic plan to pass a permanent measure over the next five years,” Heckathorn wrote. “The threat of losing nearly 80% of the jails operating funds every 3 or 5 years is no way to fund a critical component of public safety.”

Before the vote count was declared final and unofficial (pending the small number of ballots other counties might have received), the sheriff said, “I’m going with it passed until told otherwise.”

The measure has a maximum property tax rate of $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 30 cents from the current levy, which expires next year. The sheriff said the increase was needed to continue operating the jail at current levels.

Jefferson County School District 509-J also won approval of Measure 16-98, a $24 million bond measure to address health and safety issues, as well as to repair and update facilities, such as a new classroom building in Warm Springs and upgrades to the aging Madras High soccer facility. The vote was 1,807 in favor (58%) to 1,324 opposed (42%)

Crook County voters gave strong approval, 65% (4,325 votes) to 35% (2,377 votes) to Measure 7-74, a $35 million bond measure to match state funds and build a new justice center, to meet the rising case count, as well as to restore the historic Crook County Courthouse.

You can check the latest updates on these and other Oregon election results here: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/Default.aspx.