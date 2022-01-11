Tumalo resident Michael Sipe files for GOP nomination for open House District 53 seat

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Long-time Tumalo resident, small business owner, community leader and Army veteran Michael Sipe announced Tuesday he has filed paperwork with the Oregon secretary of state for his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Oregon House District 53, which now includes southwest Redmond, Sisters, Tumalo, the northern portion of Bend and a large portion of rural Deschutes County.

House District 53 is currently represented by Jack Zika, who has announced he will not seek re-election, and who Sipe said immediately endorsed him for the seat in the district, among many with new boundaries due to redistricting.

Here's the rest of his news release - learn more at https://www.avoiceforcentraloregon.com/:

Sipe, a 17-year resident of Central Oregon, father of three grown children, stepfather to three additional grown children, and grandfather to three, most of whom live in Central Oregon, said about his filing:

"Our state government isn’t working for Central Oregonians. Frankly, it’s not working for any Oregonians. Elected Democrats have dominated decision-making in Oregon for 10 years. Our state budget has doubled in that time to over $86 Billion. As a business guy, I ask, ‘Where is all that money going?’

"The ‘results’ of this radically unbalanced ‘leadership’ speak for themselves. Crime is rampant in liberal cites and it’s moving our way. Drug addiction and mental illness is an epidemic, leading to burgeoning homelessness, including here in Central Oregon.

"By independent measures of quality and safety, Oregon education ranks #44 in the US, while taxpayers spend $13,000 per student each year. Meanwhile, our teachers are overwhelmed and hobbled by state bureaucracy. In the last two years, we’ve seen local control stripped, schools closed, small businesses devastated, and ridiculous restrictions imposed on individual liberties - as a direct consequence of government overreach. Oregon has abandoned common sense. I believe the vast majority of Central Oregonians are fed up. So am I. 2022 offers the opportunity for positive change.

"As State Representative, I will seek common sense and creative approaches to produce what Central Oregon needs, such as: excellence in education, small business success, local control, law and order, wildfire and smoke mitigation, water solutions, affordable housing and child care, effective strategies for homelessness, and a hard stand against human trafficking. I can and will represent core Central Oregon values, because those are my values.:

Sipe leads 10x Catalyst Groups, which helps CEOs ethically grow their businesses and use them to serve our community consistent with Christian values. Sipe also owns CrossPointe Capital, a firm specializing in business mergers and acquisitions. He has advised on over a half-billion dollars in transactions, using his ability to communicate, negotiate and creatively resolve differences. Through New Each Morning, the nonprofit founded by his wife Cathie, the re-entry needs of women graduates of alcohol and drug addiction recovery programs are addressed.

Sipe is also a #1 best-selling author of the AVADA Principle, a book about living an integrated life of work, worship and service. He is the Chairman of the Bend Christmas Parade, the largest Christmas parade in Oregon, producer of the Redmond-based High Desert Men’s Summit, producer of the annual Central Oregon Leader’s Prayer Breakfast, a member and former president of the Rotary Club of Greater Bend and a former board member of the Bend Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Sipe lives with his wife Cathie in Tumalo.