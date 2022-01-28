Reschke files to run for re-election in newly redrawn House District 55

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. E. Werner Reschke, R-Klamath Falls, filed Friday with the secretary of state’s office to run as a Republican candidate for the newly redrawn House District 55 in the Oregon Legislature, which now includes part of Deschutes County.

Reschke issued the following statement: “It has been an honor to serve the hard-working people of Klamath and Lake counties. I look forward to serving both Klamath and Deschutes counties in the new District 55. I am grateful to to represent our rural communities and look forward to new opportunities to serving the people of Oregon.”

In a news release, Reschke said he "continues to be one of the most conservative legislators in the State of Oregon as tracked by the American Conservative Union (the organization that sponsors C-PAC each year in Washington DC). He is currently serving his third term in District 56, southern Klamath and Lake Counties. Rep. Reschke is a strong advocate for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

He is the first candidate to file for the seat, according to the secretary of state's online database.

Due to redistricting, the newly defined lines of House District 55 now include parts of Klamath and Deschutes counties. Every 10 years, the Oregon Legislature is required to redraw legislative and congressional district lines, to reflect growth and changes in population after the Census.

In September, the Legislature passed SB 882, redefining new lines for Oregon legislative districts in both the House and Senate.