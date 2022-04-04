KTVZ hosts wide-ranging debate by all 5 Fifth District GOP congressional candidates
(Update: Adding video of debate, in 2 parts)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The campaign season is ramping up for the May 17 primary election, and NewsChannel 21's Decision 2022 coverage also hit high gear Monday evening with a live, 60-minute debate featuring the five Republican candidates for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District seat.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman and Laurel Roses were in the KTVZ studio for a face-to-face forum that covered a wide range of issues, from the deficit, homelessness and immigration policies to the Jan 6, 2020 attack on the Capitol.
(FYI: We plan a similar debate on Wednesday, April 20th featuring the two Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader and challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.)
In addition, NewsChannel 21 has been interviewing numerous gubernatorial candidates as they visit the area, also reaching out to the more than three-dozen candidates with a four-question Q&A that we're posting in full as received to our Decision 2022 page.
Our reporters also have features planned in coming days on the top local races and measures, to air between now and Election Day.
Vote republican save Oregon
That’s funny. You should have said “Vote Republican, waste your vote. “
Vote Democrat and continue to lay waste to our state.
Yes, vote Republican and save Oregon from the horrors of prosperity–We can be free of the burdens of wealth like they are in Malheur County where the median income is $16,339
For maximum entertainment value, be sure to ask all 5 of them who won the 2020 Presidential Election. I’m sure their responses would be comedic gold.
I would love to hear their their opinions regarding the integrity of mail in voting?
Yep – if the Democrats take over AGAIN, Oregon is probably lost FOREVER like California. VOTE EVERYONE – and PLEASE VOTE REPUBLICAN so we can bring some fiscal SANITY back to Oregon as well as SAFETY. Please LISTEN to not only what each person says… but check out their BACKGROUND. Lots of people who want to win in politics LIE to get what they want and then don’t follow through on their supposed promises. VOTE YOUR COMMON SENSE GUT FEELINGS as to whether someone is being truthful OR just telling people what they think WE want to hear.
Yep. California is definitely “lost”. A GDP of $3 trillion, where home prices have risen 55% in the last 5 years. A abject failure where no one wants to live. 🤣
Washington has done pretty well for itself too. But, hey! We make shoes!
“PLEASE VOTE REPUBLICAN so we can bring some fiscal SANITY back”? That’s really funny!
Oregon is facing a $1.5B budget SURPLUS, even with all of the childish tantrums which the GOP of Oregon had in their attempts to obstruct legislation with their walkouts. HorsesenseUSA, do you know what a “budget surplus” means?
https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2022/02/09/oregon-economic-forecast-more-money-for-lawmakers-to-spend-tax-credits-likely-in-two-years/
Democrats have done such a bad job with Oregon that people are moving here in droves. Cue Wishy and the rest of the brain trusts here to keep crying.
you might want to investigate who is moving here and who is moving away, could be enlightening.
You write that like it’s some big secret. Inbound are from Cali, Washington, and Arizona. Outbound is Washington, Cali, and Idaho. This isn’t news.
Please list the GOOD things Brown has done in her term as Governor.
The GQP is having a debate at the same time as the NCAA championship game? Wow, they must love the poorly educated voter?
vOTE NO ON kURT sCHRADER FROM cANBY oREGON FOR 5TH DISTRICT SINCE THEY SCREWED US OUT OF 2ND DISTRICT. aNY ONE SUPPORTING ANYTHING OUT OF bIDEN IS NOT WORTH THEIR SALT.
GOP = climate inaction. This party can’t acknowledge the existential threat that Global Warming poses. Why would I vote for theses kinds of people, that put their political and financial fortunes ahead of the only planet that supports human life? These people’s entire party platform is based on denying science that has been proven more right than themselves, yet we should elect them so they can waste yet more precious time we don’t have pretending Global Warming is all a hoax? No thanks! And God help you people for you will be judged for your selfish, self-serving deeds. And that brings up another thing, these people act like they’ve got some sort of monopoly on morality when they are the very people that are willing to kill millions of human beings when it turns out that Global Warming is precisely what we have been warned it is. The GOP has no purchase on morality, just the opposite in fact.
According to the Madison kid, “illegal immigrants are going to take all the jobs.” Also, the economy is going to suffer because “no one wants to work.” He really knows his economics. Macro and micro. Laurel Roses was the only cohesive speaker of the bunch.