League of Women Voters of Deschutes County, partners to hold online candidate forums

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City Club of Central Oregon, the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County and Connect Central Oregon have partnered to bring Deschutes County voters a series of five candidate forums for positions on the May 17 primary ballot.

The forums will be pre-recorded and published on City Club’s YouTube channel. Please submit your questions one week before the forum. The dates and times are below.

“The City Club of Central Oregon believes the ability to engage with and hear from candidates running for office is essential to a healthy democracy. The candidate forums help educate the community about whom they are voting for in the May 2022 primary,” - Kim Gammond, Executive Director of City Club of Central Oregon.

These are important races. Learn more about who and what is on the 2022 May ballot at the Deschutes County website. All candidates for contested positions have been invited to participate.

The goal of the Deschutes County Candidate Forums is to provide impartial discourse, educate voters about candidates’ views on issues and stimulate voter participation in the upcoming election.



"The League of Women Voters is pleased to carry on our 102-year-old tradition of educating voters and defending our Democracy. We appreciate the willingness of the candidates to participate in the forums and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the issues related to the positions they seek," Carol Loesche, President of the Deschutes County League of Women Voters.

“Connect Central Oregon is dedicated to providing leadership opportunities for youth. Building a program with the League of Women Voters where students and volunteers can directly interact in the political process is an excellent way to ensure that they are informed and involved. The fact that we can also inform a broad array of voters on the true issues of the upcoming elections shows how technology can have a positive impact on the democratic process,” Jim Fister, Board Chair, Connect Central Oregon.



SUBMIT QUESTIONS! The community is encouraged to send questions one week before the event. Please submit your questions now! [ SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS HERE ]



***2022 Deschutes County Candidate Forum Schedule***

Watch the Candidate Forums on City Club’s YouTube channel. Videos will be published at 7 PM (PST) on the dates below. Sign up for email reminders on the upcoming Candidate Forums email info@cityclubCO.org

April 19, 7 pm: Congressional District 5 Democratic Primary Forum - LINK Moderated by: Aaron Switzer, Publisher -The Source Weekly Candidates Confirmed: Jamie McLeod-Skinner Kurt Schrader

April 21, 7 pm: Congressional District 5 Republican Primary Forum - LINK Moderated by: Mike Ficher - KPOV 88.9 Comm Radio Candidates Confirmed: Lori Chavez-DeRemer Jimmy Crumpacker John Di Paola Madison Oatman Laurel L Roses

April 26, 7 pm: Deschutes County Commission Position 1 Republican Primary - LINK Moderated by: Gerry O'Brien - Bulletin Editor Candidates Confirmed: Tony DeBone Scott Stuart

April 28, 7 pm: Congressional District 2 Republican Primary Forum - LINK Moderated by: Matt McDonald - CBS, ABC, COTV Candidates Confirmed: Mark Cavener Katherine M Gallant Unconfirmed Candidate: Cliff Bentz

May 3, 7 pm: Congressional District 2 Democratic Primary Forum - LINK Moderated by Emily Cureton, OPB Central Oregon Bureau Chief Candidates Confirmed: Adam Prine Joe Yetter



Thank you to this year’s fiscal sponsors; Buchanon Schmid LLC, Miller Lumber, Deschutes County Library and Lou Capozzi. This video series is made possible with production by Connect Central Oregon, supporting community and public affairs activities throughout Central Oregon.

About City Club of Central Oregon

City Club of Central Oregon exists to be the top-of-mind hub for citizens and community leaders. We intentionally shape our community and influence public policy while preserving our uniquely warm and connected culture. We champion “passionately non-partisan” discussion between diverse perspectives. To learn more, please visit our website at cityclubco.org.

About the League of Women Voters - Deschutes County

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. We never support or oppose any political party or candidate.

The League of Women Voters has two distinct roles.

Voters Service/Citizen Education. We present unbiased nonpartisan information about elections, the voting process, and issues.

Action/Advocacy. We are also nonpartisan, but, after study, we use our positions to advocate for or against particular policies in the public interest.

About Connect Central Oregon

Connecting communities through supporting technology and providing opportunities for students to grow from technical real-world learning

Started in 2019, Connect Central Oregon has been serving our community through service learning – supporting our future leaders.