Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler announces mayoral bid, endorsed by five fellow councilors

All but Mayor Sally Russell, who is set to announce her plans as well

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First-term Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler announced Thursday she will run for mayor this fall and that her five council colleagues have endorsed her bid for the seat -- all but current Mayor Sally Russell, who is announcing her own plans later in the day.

Russell had no comment for NewsChannel 21 ahead of her late-morning news conference. Nor did former city councilor Chris Piper, who announced his run for mayor in late January.

Here's Kebler's full news release:

CITY COUNCILOR MELANIE KEBLER ENTERS BEND MAYORAL RACE

Today, Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler announced she will run in the November election to become Bend’s next Mayor. A career public servant, Kebler has worked as a state prosecutor and nonprofit victims’ rights attorney. After winning her election to Bend City Council Position 1 in 2020, Kebler has worked tirelessly on effective policy solutions, achieving positive results in the first year of her term. She is running for Mayor of Bend because she believes Bend needs strong leadership and bold vision to fulfill its potential as a beautiful, sustainable, and welcoming city.

“I care deeply about Bend and want to ensure we maintain the spirit of our community as the city grows and evolves,” Kebler said. “We must take bold steps to plan for the future, address our housing crisis, improve our transportation system, and tackle climate change.”

“Whether you rent your home or own it, whether you have always lived here or moved here recently, and no matter your age or your background, everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in Bend,” Kebler said. “More must be done in our community to create that reality. I’m ready to lead Bend in that work.”

Kebler is endorsed by community leaders and elected officials from across Bend.

“Melanie’s work as a Councilor shows she understands Bend’s challenges and will work hard to put real solutions in place to address them,” said Representative Jason Kropf. “Melanie is the leader our community needs right now, and she will be an excellent Mayor.”

Kebler has been an active Oregon attorney since 2008, beginning her career as a deputy district attorney in Lincoln County and Yamhill County, where she specialized in prosecuting crimes involving domestic violence. A Bend High graduate, she returned to Central Oregon in 2018 and currently works at a woman-owned probate and estate planning firm in Bend, where she lives with her husband and young daughter.

Kebler serves as Council liaison to several City committees, including the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, and is a member of the League of Oregon Cities Transportation Policy and Environmental Policy Committees. Kebler also serves on the Oregon Commission for Judicial Fitness and Disability, and is the former Board President of Camp Fire Central Oregon, a youth enrichment nonprofit.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to current Mayor Sally Russell for her many years of service to the city on the City Council,” Kebler said. “I look forward to continuing to work with her for the rest of her term.”

Kebler's early endorsers include:

Jason Kropf, State Representative

Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner

Ariel Méndez, Bend Parks and Rec Board Chair

Marcus LeGrand, Bend-La Pine School Board Vice Chair

Bend City Councilors Rita Schenkelberg, Megan Perkins, Barb Campbell, Anthony Broadman, and Gena Goodman-Campbell

Ruth Williamson, Community Leader

Mike Riley, Environmental Advocate