Cyber attack prompts security response by Oregon secretary of state

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ ) — A ransomware attack on a campaign finance firm has prompted the Oregon Elections Division to require that 1,100 users of the state's online campaign contribution reporting system change their passwords, but Sectary of State Shemia Fagan stressed late Monday that the agency's systems have not been hacked.

"No sensitive data on our systems has been exposed," Fagan said in the news release. "No systems related to elections administration have been compromised."

The Oregon Elections Division learned on Monday that Opus Interactive — a web hosting provider used by the campaign finance firm C&E Systems — was the victim of a ransomware attack. C&E’s database was compromised, which includes their client’s log-in credentials for ORESTAR accounts, used to file campaign finance reports.

As a result, the Secretary of State’s Office said it "is proactively working to protect system integrity and requiring all users to reset their passwords."

“None of our systems have been compromised,” said Chris Molin, Oregon Secretary of State Information Systems Division Director. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking steps to protect isolated users impacted by the attack, and communicating proactively about the issue to prevent confusion.”

All affected ORESTAR users — 1,100 people — will receive a notification and have been sent detailed instructions on how to proceed.

Information on the ransomware attack is available on Opus Interactive’s website.

"The Oregon Secretary of State takes cybersecurity extremely seriously," the news release stated. "We work with CISA, EI-ISAC, and the FBI year-round to ensure the integrity of our systems.