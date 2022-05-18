Crook County voters narrowly defeating school district’s $66 million bond measure

A day later, the margin of defeat is 143 votes out of more than 7,100 ballots cast

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A nearly 50-50 split on the Crook County School District's $66 million bond measure is not surprising to Jason Carr, the district's communication director.

“Asking for folks to spend money on anything related to a tax increase, even for people who support schools is something they may think twice about," Carr said Wednesday.

On election night, almost 52 percent of the nearly 6,000 votes counted were opposed to the measure that was proposed to improve eight schools and the Ward Rhoden Stadium.

As of Wednesday evening, the ballot count was 51%, or 3,637 opposed to 3,494, or 49% in favor -- a 143-vote margin and a total of 7,131 votes.

Planned improvements included a new roof for Crook County Middle and Crooked River Elementary, a new sports surface at Brothers Elementary and new restrooms at Ward Rhoden Stadium, where Crook County High School plays football and runs track and field.

Those were improvements voter Lisa Tillery was not willing to pay more taxes to back.

“My husband and I are on a fixed income, now that we are retired. It was not something we felt that we could support," Tillery told NewsChannel 21.

The measure would add a 10-cent tax per $1,000 assessed value. Tillery said she would have to pay an extra $298 a year if she voted in favor of the measure.

Larry Nelson voted in favor. His granddaughter is a senior at Crook County High School.

“I am hoping that there is a tremendous amount of votes that will come in late that will sway that bond," Nelson said.

Carr told NewsChannel 21 if the measure is unsuccessful, the school district may come together with an alternative proposal that may be more appealing to voters.

Tillery said a much cheaper alternative -- at least half the amount of current proposed tax increase -- would make her consider voting yes in the future.

Carr said an alternative could come as soon as November or next spring.