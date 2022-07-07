2nd District Democratic nominee Joe Yetter to make Prineville stop during trip

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, July 11, Democratic congressional candidate Joe Yetter will start a multi-day trip around the northeastern and central parts of Oregon’s Congressional District 2, including a visit to Prineville.

He will visit with supporters, voters and community groups who have not yet met the retired Army colonel and doctor, who currently owns a small farm in Azalea, according to a news release Thursday, which continues below:

“What I hope to get out of this trip is to see more of the beautiful district we call home, meet more of its amazing residents and listen to what they want their Congressperson to do to better represent them,” Yetter said. He’s also looking forward to unique community events, “I have heard about Miner’s Jubilee for years and am excited to be there all day on July 16th, to celebrate part of Oregon’s history. Who knows? I might even get an elephant ear, or some other delicious fair food!”

Joe Yetter’s Itinerary

Date Location July 11 The Dalles July 12-13 Pendleton and Hermiston July 14 La Grande July 15 Enterprise July 16 Baker City July 17 John Day July 18 Prineville

Besides the good company and fair food, Joe Yetter understands that most voters in CD2 don’t feel recognized or represented by their current Congressman: “From his first days in office, my opponent has voted to destroy the foundation upon which this country was built and against the interests of rural Oregon. He voted no on supporting veterans, no on funding to help rural hospitals recover from COVID and no on keeping our water clean and our skies clear.”

All of this compelled Joe to throw his hat in the ring. “I saw that Cliff Bentz was claiming to fight for rural Oregon and I knew two things. First, I don’t know who Bentz is fighting for, but it is definitely NOT rural Oregon! Second, I had to get in the race. It was like a calling that I had to answer,” he said.

Now, Yetter finds himself challenging an incumbent, who has huge advantages in money and registered voters, but is seen by many as disconnected and only in Washington to serve the interests of the lobbyists who keep his war chest full. “I plan to show voters that there is a different way. They can vote for a representative who will honor the Oregon way of life, protect our democracy and our fundamental rights, and build a better future for our children.”

Joe Yetter is a retired Army Colonel, Physician, Farmer, and Teacher. He is the Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 2.