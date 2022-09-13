League of Women Voters of Deschutes County holding student mock election, essay contest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County is excited to announce two great opportunities this fall for students to get involved in our democracy.

First, the LWV of Oregon is continuing the tradition of the STUDENT MOCK ELECTION for the November 2022 election. LWVDC is attempting to reach as many Deschutes County students as possible, grades 6 through 12, for them to have an opportunity to participate in the student voting process. Student Mock Election Day is Oct 18, which is also the last day for eligible voters (those who will be 18 by Nov 8) to register or update their registration for the November General Election.

We are sharing this information in greater detail with the K-12 schools of Deschutes County so that teachers/administrators will be able to spread the word. For questions about the Mock Election, contact Mimi Alkire: mimi.alkire@gmail.com.

Second, LWV of Deschutes County is rolling out Y-Essay, which is an essay contest for high school seniors on the topic, Why Vote? The essays are due no later than Oct 17. The winning essayists will be announced on November 1st and each will receive an award of $500. The winning essays published after the announcement.

Volunteer to be a judge. There will be a team of volunteer judges including local authors, journalists, public figures, and former teachers. Each judge will read and score up to 3 essays each using a simple rubric. If you are interested in judging, contact Juliana Cartwright: julianacartwright@gmail.com.

Contribute to the Y-Essay Awards Fund. Our goal is to offer up to ten awards ($5,000). Any amount is appreciated and 100% of contributions will go toward student awards. You can make online donations on our website or write a check, payable to LWVDC, with Y-Essay in the memo space, and mail to LWVDC, PO Box 1783, Bend OR 97709.



For more information about the contest, go to the Y-Essay tab on our website. [www.lwvdeschutes.org]

