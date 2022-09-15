OSU-Cascades, NewsChannel 21, City Club of Central Oregon to host Sept. 27 gubernatorial debate

Drazan, Johnson, Kotek to take part livestreamed event; C. Oregonians urged to propose questions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University-Cascades, NewsChannel 21 and the City Club of Central Oregon will host a live, televised and livestreamed debate on Tuesday, Sept. 27 featuring the three leading candidates for Oregon governor.

The 90-minute debate will be the only gubernatorial debate to take place in Central Oregon and will be televised from the OSU-Cascades campus at 6 p.m.

Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Independent candidate Betsy Johnson will participate. NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise Anchor Cathy Marshall will moderate the debate.

“We are pleased to collaborate with NewsChannel 21, City Club of Central Oregon and many Oregon State University partners to help inform Central Oregon and Oregon voters in advance of the November election,” said Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades. “Debates such as this are in keeping with the university’s mission to engage with and inform Oregonians.”

Due to space limitations, the debate will not be open to the general public. Attendees will include leaders from throughout Central Oregon and Oregon State University, City Club guests and OSU-Cascades leaders and students.

The debate will be aired on NewsChannel 21-KTVZ, and via livestream on KTVZ.COM and on the NewsChannel 21 app.

We also encourage Central Oregonians to submit possible questions for the candidates in the Viafoura comment system on this article at KTVZ.COM.

For more information, contact info@osucascades.edu or call 541-322-3100.