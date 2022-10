Here's Part 2 of Monday night's Decision 2022 debate on NewsChannel 21 between the two candidates for U.S. House in the Fifth District: Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, moderated by Lee Anderson.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.